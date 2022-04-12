19g616l0s97ner in
Open Sea Software Engineer TC?
Does anyone have any idea how much Open Sea pays? I saw they have internship data but nothing for full-time positions. I also saw they have a lot of open positions, ranging from entry level to ones requiring 6+ YOE. Just wondering if anyone knew what the TC levels were.
1
1674
Sort by:
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
Been curious about this as well, if you interview there, do follow up with any numbers. I'd wager its somewhat similar to Coinbase's figures: https://www.levels.fyi/company/Coinbase/salaries/Software-Engineer/
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,361