Queendassah in  
Facilities Manager 21 hours ago

transition from area manager to Progrom Manager

Good morning everyone. I am an Alumni from the university of Pittsburgh. I was a track and field college athlete. I studied exercise science with minor in business. 
I am currently working at Amazon as an Area manager. I would like to know what is the best way to transition into a program management role.  P.S I just got into a 1 year mba program (concentration in Project Management) I will start in two months.  I don't mine taking a 3 months + internship during the last few months of my program. 
Thank you for your advice and expertise 
Have a blessed day! 
