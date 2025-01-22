transition from area manager to Progrom Manager

Good morning everyone. I am an Alumni from the university of Pittsburgh. I was a track and field college athlete. I studied exercise science with minor in business.

I am currently working at Amazon as an Area manager. I would like to know what is the best way to transition into a program management role. P.S I just got into a 1 year mba program (concentration in Project Management) I will start in two months. I don't mine taking a 3 months + internship during the last few months of my program.

Thank you for your advice and expertise

Have a blessed day!