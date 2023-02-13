Question about joining a pre-IPO startup

Been in the industry for 20 years, same employer for the past few years and I am offered a nice position in a startup.





Base pay and bonus is roughly a 10% increase.

I am currently awarded between 50 to 70k worth of RSU every year.





I have no idea how to value the paper money valuation, anything I can read to understand better the risk, valuation, etc?





How do I value if the offer is worth it?





I am comfortable with medium level of risk.





The job description itself offers me challenges I'm looking for in my career.





Considering the current job market and recession, is it wise taking on a new opportunity?





Any advice for a first time startup joiner?