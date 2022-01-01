interviews for tech positions can be so brutal

Hey guys. I finally landed an offer with a Fortune 500 company. I'm just happy I don't have to interview anymore because interviewing can be so BRUTAL.

This is my first tech job so maybe that's why?

Anyway, earlier in my job search, I was really eager to join a somewhat startup company. The recruiter reached out to me regarding the opportunity and I was ECSTATIC because A RECRUITER REACHED OUT.

I spoke with her and all was well. She wanted me to meet the senior developer from the hiring team. The senior dev liked me enough that we had the final interview, which was a technical one. So I did the technical interview. Then I got ghosted. I reached out to the recruiter TWO times for an update. Nothing.

Anything I should have done at that point? Anyone else have similar experiences?