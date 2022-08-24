Ford cutting 3000 workers 😫

Ford is cutting 3,000 salaried and contract workers in the U.S., Canada and India. They sent an email to employees confirming the layoffs, here's an excerpt









"We worked differently than in the past, examining each team’s shifting work statement connected to our Ford+ plan. We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week.





None of this changes the fact that this is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed to Ford. We have a duty to care for and support those affected — and we will live up to this duty — providing not only benefits but significant help to find new career opportunities..." The letter to was written by Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley.





Hopefully the severace they are offering helps people transition and if anyone here is affected, this community might be able to help you land somewhere great.