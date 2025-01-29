Rohan in
Bored in Big Tech?
Tech hiring is broken. You apply to hundreds of jobs, and get ghosted 99% of the time.
Mercor is hiring 200 senior software engineers to do part-time work for a leading AI lab. If you want to work on cutting-edge AI projects and make up to $200 an hour, I'm linking an application below.
Takes <20 minutes to complete and we're extending offers by the end of the week.
For context, Mercor is backed by General Catalyst/Benchmark and is one of the fastest-growing startups in Silicon Valley.
Figured I'd link in case anyone was interested. Lmk if you have any questions.
1
795
Sort by:
rkamalakanthaBusiness Operations
Link to apply - https://mercor.com/jobs/list_AAABk727v5IpZngzZr1P6Zgk?referralCode=6df322c9-b7de-4f41-a79b-17438924c6a3
About
Public
Tech
Members
698,190