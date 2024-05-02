feluba in
Offer to pursue Masters in CS at University of Sydney for 22k AUD(~14k USD) per semester as an international student
Hi all!
So as the title suggests, I have been offered to pursue MCS at USyd for 2 years at 22k AUD per semester. Now I have a DS job in a healthcare company (part of Elevence Health subsidiary) but the work has been stagnant for the past few months. I have been at this company after I graduated college for about 9 months and would leave after 3 months to pursue this program.
The thing is there are several factors that is making me doubt this decision and would love to hear advice/opinions on the same!
1. Leaving a comfort job to pursue masters vs self learning to build projects and new tech stack on my own while getting paid : I could defer the offer to study next year february intake and would give me a lot more time to build my portfolio.
2. Job prospects in Sydney, Australia for software engineers I still dont have concrete evidence over.
Would love any feedback/tips on how to move forward, thank youuuu !
doongsSoftware Engineer
As someone graduating with their masters in CS tomorrow... I would not recommend getting one unless you have a specific goal in mind or your employer is paying for it. I wish I had gotten my degree in a different field. My masters hasn't helped me do my job better and hasn't really opened the door to other jobs, both internal or external.
doongsSoftware Engineer
Also to add, my employer has paid for my degree. If I had paid for it myself, and/or left my job to do it, I'd have paid over 20k and not had much to show for it.
