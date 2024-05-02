Offer to pursue Masters in CS at University of Sydney for 22k AUD(~14k USD) per semester as an international student

Hi all!

So as the title suggests, I have been offered to pursue MCS at USyd for 2 years at 22k AUD per semester. Now I have a DS job in a healthcare company (part of Elevence Health subsidiary) but the work has been stagnant for the past few months. I have been at this company after I graduated college for about 9 months and would leave after 3 months to pursue this program.

The thing is there are several factors that is making me doubt this decision and would love to hear advice/opinions on the same!

1. Leaving a comfort job to pursue masters vs self learning to build projects and new tech stack on my own while getting paid : I could defer the offer to study next year february intake and would give me a lot more time to build my portfolio.

2. Job prospects in Sydney, Australia for software engineers I still dont have concrete evidence over.





Would love any feedback/tips on how to move forward, thank youuuu !