19g615l39v5dax in  
Product Manager  

🛬 How do you search for jobs with relocation assistance and visa help?

* I am located outside of Canada and Europe
* I have been applying to different companies for about 2 months already (mostly to Canada, WE, Dubai). 
* I need relocation assistance and visa help. But I don't see any mentions about relocation and visa help in jobs description.
* I put a lot of time to filter out relevant JD and I have many rejects bc "we are looking for people in Europe". 
 
 * So are there any specific resources (websites) or lifehacks how can I easily filter them out before applying?

* I use linkedin in 90% of searches
uhhuhroSoftware Engineer  
This site is good for jobs overseas (in europe) https://otta.com/
4
19g615l39v5daxProduct Manager  
I use it, its really great!

