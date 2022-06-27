🛬 How do you search for jobs with relocation assistance and visa help?

* I am located outside of Canada and Europe

* I have been applying to different companies for about 2 months already (mostly to Canada, WE, Dubai).

* I need relocation assistance and visa help. But I don't see any mentions about relocation and visa help in jobs description.

* I put a lot of time to filter out relevant JD and I have many rejects bc "we are looking for people in Europe".

* So are there any specific resources (websites) or lifehacks how can I easily filter them out before applying?



