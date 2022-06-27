19g615l39v5dax in
🛬 How do you search for jobs with relocation assistance and visa help?
* I am located outside of Canada and Europe
* I have been applying to different companies for about 2 months already (mostly to Canada, WE, Dubai).
* I need relocation assistance and visa help. But I don't see any mentions about relocation and visa help in jobs description.
* I put a lot of time to filter out relevant JD and I have many rejects bc "we are looking for people in Europe".
* So are there any specific resources (websites) or lifehacks how can I easily filter them out before applying?
* I use linkedin in 90% of searches
uhhuhroSoftware Engineer
This site is good for jobs overseas (in europe) https://otta.com/
4
19g615l39v5daxProduct Manager
I use it, its really great!
