How to get to E5 at Meta?
I got an E4 offer. I think it's appropriate. However I wish I had cracked E5. Once I start, what can I do to get to E5, and ideally as fast and efficently as possible. I know I am capable. Any advice will be truly appreciated
ChowChowsSoftware Engineer
That is definitely a conversation you can have with your hiring manager and their manager. Set a roadmap for your success and meet the goals/expectations.
