DevOps Engineer w/o degree

Hello everyone





I started my career as a System Admin and now my skillset sits somewhere in the Linux - Cloud - DevOps spectrum





I have 3 years of experience, stable job, but I do not have any degrees and I am not seeing myself getting any degree as I am now a husband and a father.





Many people scare me that not having a degree has long-term consequences





How can I prepare myself for a successful career without degrees?





I am trying to get myself certified in valuable industry certifications, but not sure if it is a good approach