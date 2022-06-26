MrDark in
DevOps Engineer w/o degree
Hello everyone
I started my career as a System Admin and now my skillset sits somewhere in the Linux - Cloud - DevOps spectrum
I have 3 years of experience, stable job, but I do not have any degrees and I am not seeing myself getting any degree as I am now a husband and a father.
Many people scare me that not having a degree has long-term consequences
How can I prepare myself for a successful career without degrees?
I am trying to get myself certified in valuable industry certifications, but not sure if it is a good approach
10
3138
Sort by:
NaiiakwiHSoftware Engineer
Work experience > degrees any day and since you already have a job, shouldn’t be hard to get your next one. Just get certified for the paper
4
MrDarkDevOps Engineer
Thanks for the advice
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,361