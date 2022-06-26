DevOps Engineer w/o degree

MrDark in  
Hello everyone

I started my career as a System Admin and now my skillset sits somewhere in the Linux - Cloud - DevOps spectrum

I have 3 years of experience, stable job, but I do not have any degrees and I am not seeing myself getting any degree as I am now a husband and a father.

Many people scare me that not having a degree has long-term consequences

How can I prepare myself for a successful career without degrees?

I am trying to get myself certified in valuable industry certifications, but not sure if it is a good approach
NaiiakwiHSoftware Engineer  
Work experience > degrees any day and since you already have a job, shouldn’t be hard to get your next one. Just get certified for the paper
MrDarkDevOps Engineer  
Thanks for the advice
