What are the benefits of joining a pre IPO company like Canva?

Part of your compensation is probably going to be equity and at an IPO event, that **could** turn you into a millionare.

Apart from that, people usually also like young companies for their culture, (usually) flatter hierarchy, higher agility (easier to pivot and adapt to a constantly changing market), more responsibility and wider-reaching roles.
Thank you for responding. Is it worth joining them if the current base offer is about ~8k per year less than my current? Equity component is being matched with my current.

