Have you been passed from recruiter to recruiter?
In a situation where I was working with one person, they were laid off, and then I got passed around and unable to regain my leverage. Trying to get leveled at x, and then new recruiter says they cant do it. It seems like
Anyone else navigating this?
Software Engineer
I have been in this scenario before. However I have not been down leveled. Is there an option of walking away and starting with a new recruiter by applying for the level you want?
