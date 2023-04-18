Switching from non technical to a technical PgM

Hi





Sorry if this is a vague/broad question. I have been a Marketing Program manager for the last 6 years in SaaS startups, Google Cloud, Google devices side, and now in Reality Labs in Meta. Based on this experience, I would like to move to a Technical PgM role, but wondering how I can make this happen. Which area should I focus on? Technology? Company size etc?





Would love to hear any thoughts/inputs?





Thank you.