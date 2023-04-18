SJabc2023 in
Switching from non technical to a technical PgM
Hi
Sorry if this is a vague/broad question. I have been a Marketing Program manager for the last 6 years in SaaS startups, Google Cloud, Google devices side, and now in Reality Labs in Meta. Based on this experience, I would like to move to a Technical PgM role, but wondering how I can make this happen. Which area should I focus on? Technology? Company size etc?
Would love to hear any thoughts/inputs?
Thank you.
6
3017
Sort by:
wopDIr6ht2WLMt3WpETechnical Program Manager
Amazon won’t care about your past titles, as long as you can show technical competence. But it may be easier to transition in your current company, find out how to apply for a tpm role, particularly within your org so your manager can help recommend you, and see if there’s a technical assessment you can take to qualify you ahead of time.
4
SJabc2023Program Manager
Thank you. I am a contractor currently. So that option might be closed. If I have to look at options outside, is there any specific area you think I should try getting into and any courses or certifications that can help?
About
Public
Technical Program Manager
Members
4,721