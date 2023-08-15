pseudo0x636F646572 in
How do lend money from my company
Hi all, I am a full stack developer and i work remotely, I just got admission to a university outside of my country and in which i need visa processing and other related stuff, and i am thinking of lending money from my company for the visa processing and for other things related
My plan is to ask the HR to lend me a certain amount and then remove from it from subsequent salaries.
Please how do I go about it and will my plan work out and if i ask a certain amount that's a little bit more than my montly salary is it possible I'm granted?
ChivingSoftware Engineer
Impossible, if your company offers some lending benefits like personal credits or something you can ask for that or maybe ask your manager, I am sure he will provide you a better answer than us as he have more context of your benefits in the company.
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack
Yeah you’re right, I’ve asked my hr but she said my company does not offer it yet
