How do lend money from my company

Hi all, I am a full stack developer and i work remotely, I just got admission to a university outside of my country and in which i need visa processing and other related stuff, and i am thinking of lending money from my company for the visa processing and for other things related





My plan is to ask the HR to lend me a certain amount and then remove from it from subsequent salaries.





Please how do I go about it and will my plan work out and if i ask a certain amount that's a little bit more than my montly salary is it possible I'm granted?