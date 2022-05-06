LevelsMod- Tony in
What are some things you'd like to see or get out of this Data Science community?
Feel free to share ideas, resources, or general thoughts on what you'd like to see, learn, or experience here. Thank you for being here!
BungholeData Science at University of Maryland Global Campus
As someone pursuing a bachelor's degree in data science, I'd like to see anything involving new grad positions or internships. Salary data would obviously be nice to have. However tips/advice on how to prepare for interviews, skillset/software preferences from major companies or industries as a whole, or even some advice for how to apply experience from other career fields to Data Science.
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
This is great feedback! Thank you for sharing. A few more q's: - Have you seen the internships page yet? - When it comes to tips, what resources if any, are you currently using? - What companies do you dream of working with?
