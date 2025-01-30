Systems administrator to SWE or Devops

I'm currently in my last semester of my 2 year diploma program in computer programming, I aspire to be a Backend Software Engineer or Devops Engineer.





I understand that the job market right now is disgustingly bad, so I've been applying to adjacent roles like IT support and system administration, so that I can later transfer into the SWE. I currently have an interview in March for a systems administrator role within the Canadian federal government.





For those who have worked within systems administration how was it transferring over to software development/devops? Any tips? Any tips for the job interview what I should know and except?







