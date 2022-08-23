Sarahan in
Suitable experience to become a product owner
I have six years of work experience in software and cloud engineering. Now I want to switch to more of a product role.
What are the suitable paths and eligible years of experience I need to gain to become a product of owner?
19g617l4czw4ceProduct Manager
I’ve seen a lot of people make the switch from eng to pm at their current company and it being really successful. I would be open with your managers and let them know you’re interested in making the switch and see if there are ways you can start getting pm experience. Along side your current role.
