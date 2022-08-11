jhanson in
Senior Cloud Engineer
MITRE
Senior Cloud Engineer
Bedford, MA
Total per year
$125K
Level
Senior
Base
$125K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
rustradSoftware Engineer
Is that actually no stock, no bonus or are you choosing not to share? Not required to share obviously but it does alter the offer strength significantly potentially. I'm not familiar with Bedford, MA but would expect you could negotiate for a little more than 125 total comp with 5 YOE.
GreenbeanSoftware Engineer
It’s correct. MITRE is a federally funded non-profit. They currently don’t do bonuses, and the company doesn’t have stock options since it’s essentially a government entity. I’d agree that you could negotiate higher with other companies in the area for the YoE.
