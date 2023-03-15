Brian in
Job Scams: How to Avoid Them
Hey everyone!
Brian from Levels.fyi here, wanted to share a blog post we wrote to showcase different types of job scams and how to avoid them.
The FBI said American's lost a record $10.3B to online scammers last year and these layoffs have given scammers a ton more opportunity to take advantage.
Check out the post here!
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/job-scams-how-to-protect-yourself.html
TL;DR: If YOU have to pay anything to start a job, it is almost certainly a scam.
ZTrope90Product Designer
Wow, what an awful way for scammers to take advantage of people. Thanks for sharing!
