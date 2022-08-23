zuhayeer in
Join us for our first AMA with Compound
Hi everyone, Zuhayeer here with some exciting news! 📣
We're hosting our first ever AMA with our friends at Compound right here in the community!
Join us tomorrow at 11:00am Pacific to ask any questions you might have about startup equity, RSUs, 83b elections, QSBS, and more. Compound CEO, Jordan Gonen, will be answering questions throughout the day so drop by when you can. If you have any questions you'd absolutely like answered, feel free to drop them below and we'll add them in.
If you have friends or colleagues who want to skip the waitlist, share your invite codes. If you’ve run out, let us know in the comments below and we’ll refresh your count.
Looking forward to a great conversation with everyone!
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Compound is a platform for startup founders and employees to manage their finances. They provide an all-in-one solution for your financial life. You can track your net worth (e.g. cash, crypto, startup equity, angel investments), access financial or tax advice, and invest in public and private market investment products. Check them out at https://withcompound.com/?ref=Levels.fyi
3
