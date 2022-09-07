Is my equity low?

I recently started a new job as a software engineer doing cloud, data eng, and api dev work. It's a series A startup in LA area but I work remote from lower cost of living. With 2 yrs experience plus a CS degree, I negotiated for 140k salary plus equity. They gave me stock options worth about 0.125%, vesting over 4 years. I should have done more research before, but recently I noticed in some articles saying series A should have given more like 0.2-0.3%. Is that true? If so, any way to remedy this? If I do well for a year or so, I can get promoted, could I ask for a bigger than normal refresher to compensate? Or, is this set in stone and the only thing I can do change companies?