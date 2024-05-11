Joseph Fitzpatrick in
The Job Market as of May 2024
I was laid off in march and have been searching for a job for a few months now...
A little background: I have ~6 years of full stack/front end software engineering experience under my belt working with industry standard
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
What’s the question you’re asking for the poll?
17
cortfitzSoftware Engineer
The levels app cut my question out when I posted it. A strange bug… but the question is:
Do you find the job market to be really slow and are you having any luck scoring interviews?
