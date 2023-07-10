Little experience and still figuring it out





I am not against a career in Tech and have half a year to graduate. I do well as long as there is initial hand-holding in coding roles. But don't prefer coding a lot and previous roles in Tech did not give much guidance either and I did not have to code much.





Thinking of a proper career transition which will help save my tech career in the time I have. Any advice is appreciated.

Presently a university grad and switching majors from Electronics Engg to CS related majors. I did a summer internship around SQL scripting and barely understood Systems...not much guidance in the role. I have 1-2 year exp in IT service management and handling trouble tickets. Some more experience with manual web scraping for a little more than a year.