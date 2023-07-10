starDust in
Little experience and still figuring it out
Presently a university grad and switching majors from Electronics Engg to CS related majors. I did a summer internship around SQL scripting and barely understood Systems...not much guidance in the role. I have 1-2 year exp in IT service management and handling trouble tickets. Some more experience with manual web scraping for a little more than a year.
I am not against a career in Tech and have half a year to graduate. I do well as long as there is initial hand-holding in coding roles. But don't prefer coding a lot and previous roles in Tech did not give much guidance either and I did not have to code much.
Thinking of a proper career transition which will help save my tech career in the time I have. Any advice is appreciated.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Being a new grad in tech can be tough because there's so much imposter syndrome, so it's not surprising to hear you like a little bit of initial handholding. There's plenty of tech-related careers that aren't coding specific as well. Take a look into product management, program management, business or data analytics, those could be good low-code topics for you as well!
