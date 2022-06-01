harrietthespy in
Fast-track job offers via Slack?
Apparently, a bunch of people are getting job offers by being active on Slack. I'm in a few local public channels but they are dead. Anyone have tips on finding these active workspaces?
3
2385
Sort by:
gldja8a2nccwUX Designer
I've found Slack helpful. I'm in a few myself. A couple coworking spaces have them and the companies share jobs and ask questions, etc. Easy way to build credibility as a thought leader and have connections to leverage on a rainy day. I also found out about some by attending conferences. All Things Open was a huge networking opportunity. tbf, it's a lot for me to be social in-person so Slack in particular helps keep those relationships active with low pressure lol.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,360