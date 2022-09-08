griffin971y1 in
70% of company execs are considering layoffs as the economy stalls out
According to Forbes, a survey of 700 executives revealed that 70% of them are planning layoffs or considering to do so. As a recruiter, I think this is a great time for people to be looking as the market is in flux. On one hand, you never know if you're going to get cut, on the other hand, companies are taking advantage of rich talent pool available to them.
- Definite Hiring Freeze: 52% have started hiring freezes or plan to start a hiring freeze
- Potential Hiring Freeze: An additional 18% are considering hiring freezes
- Rescinding Job Offers: 44% are rescinding, or plan to rescind, job offers
Some companies that have had sweeping layoffs this year:
- Microsoft: 2,000 people
- Apple: 100 people
- Shopify: 1,000 people
- Robinhood: 700 people
- Netflix: 300 people
- Tesla: 229 people
- Peloton: 780 people
- Groupon: 500 people
- Carvana: 2,500 people
- Better(dot)com: 3100 people
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackfriedman/2022/08/20/expect-layoffs-at-half-of-us-companies-according-to-new-survey/?sh=1de0c1bd2fe0
For clarification, Apple cut mostly contract HR folks.
