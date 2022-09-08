70% of company execs are considering layoffs as the economy stalls out

According to Forbes, a survey of 700 executives revealed that 70% of them are planning layoffs or considering to do so. As a recruiter, I think this is a great time for people to be looking as the market is in flux. On one hand, you never know if you're going to get cut, on the other hand, companies are taking advantage of rich talent pool available to them.





Definite Hiring Freeze: 52% have started hiring freezes or plan to start a hiring freeze

Potential Hiring Freeze: An additional 18% are considering hiring freezes
Rescinding Job Offers: 44% are rescinding, or plan to rescind, job offers





Some companies that have had sweeping layoffs this year:

Microsoft: 2,000 people

Apple: 100 people

Shopify: 1,000 people

Robinhood: 700 people

Netflix: 300 people

Tesla: 229 people

Peloton: 780 people

Groupon: 500 people

Carvana: 2,500 people

Better(dot)com: 3100 people





