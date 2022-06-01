Suggestions for a Quitted PhD Student

Hello Everyone! I am a third-year CS Ph.D. student. Due to personal reasons, I decided to quit my program and will graduate with my Master's in December. Now I am preparing for the fall hiring season and 2023 positions. I have some questions and any suggestions are highly appreciated.





I have been a research assistant in my school for the last 3 years. I am wondering if those research experiences can be counted as work experiences. Should I only apply for the 2023 NG roles? Can I try some roles with experience requirements? My resume has two pages. I keep education and experience on the first page. As for the second page, I keep my awards, coursework, publication, skills, and leadership experience. Should I keep one page instead? I only need to take one class this fall, I am looking for some part-time internships and on-campus opportunities for my graduating semester. I hope this will add to my resume. But I'm also worried if I should make sure I will have a small workload in the fall so that I can have enough energy to interview properly. Any suggestions? I plan to do full-time Leetcode preparation in June and July and start to apply for jobs in late July. Does this timeline make sense? Should I consider the current hiring freezes and adjust my timeline?

Thank you so much for your time and consideration!