Pivoting back into Physical Design/Layout Roles
Hi everyone! I really want to pivot back in to physical design or analog layout. I am currently not working in this field and am doing more software-oriented work.
I just wanted to get advice from physical design or analog layout design engineers for how I should go about doing this.
I worked at Intel for about 1.5 years as an analog layout designer/physical design engineer and that’s the experience I have so far.
I really want to work for Apple as it’s been my dream for a super long time.
If anyone has any advice, it would be greatly appreciated.
#PhysicalDesign #AnalogLayoutDesign
creamyNuggetHardware Engineer
Is it due to the pay or just merely interest?
