nimbuscomputing in  
Networking Engineer  

Did you mention levels.fyi in your comp negotiations?

I'm wondering if mentioning levels as a benchmark is a good idea in comp discissuons. I heard recruiters use it so I figure I might as well mention it but i dont wanna come off rude and get the offer rescinded. Figure I ask to see if others mention it (or other services) to negotiate offers

11
2369
Sort by:
KyotoWonderHuman Resources  
A reference for your personal use. Don't tell them the secret sauce.
10

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,360