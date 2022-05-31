nimbuscomputing in
Did you mention levels.fyi in your comp negotiations?
I'm wondering if mentioning levels as a benchmark is a good idea in comp discissuons. I heard recruiters use it so I figure I might as well mention it but i dont wanna come off rude and get the offer rescinded. Figure I ask to see if others mention it (or other services) to negotiate offers
A reference for your personal use. Don't tell them the secret sauce.
