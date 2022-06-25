19g6vl2zbiv31 in
New Grad Embedded Systems Engineer - Qualcomm
I recently joined qualcomm as a new grad embedded sysrems egineer and i wanted to know if someone got similar offers.
Qualcomm
Embedded Systems Software Engineer - New Grad
Santa Clara
Total per year
$171K
Level
New Grad
Base
$126K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Congrats mate, that's a solid offer! Only other offer I could find for entry level in that range is this: https://www.levels.fyi/offer.html?id=ee8f2b40-70a4-4460-90ff-54bcf6d0925b So maybe you could bump up the base a bit, but even then that person had 2 years of experience already.
3
19g6vl2zbiv31Software Engineer
Thank you sir!
