Tired of ex-FANNG Hiring Managers

🔥 Take – Hiring managers and HR need to know exactly what the kind of candidate they need and then create the job description vs just writing something generic.


I saw the hiring manager is from Google and Pinterest. He opened a role for Branch someone who has 10 years of SaaS, 5 years in management, etc. I fit word to word and checked every f**king box.


Just like that I got rejection.


I hope anyone who is reading this for once, read this and share their exact experience. I'm sure I'm not the only one, where ex-FANNG folks who job hop and leverage their brand company name to become VP or SVP within smaller startups. These companies writing generic job posting yet their real-criteria is not written so they can increase the candidate pool.


Sorry but it is just disappointing and frustrating.


RoundUp1Technical Program Manager  
There's a lot more to it than it just being an ex-FAANG hiring manager. Recruiting in general is a mess. I've had colleagues work for startups where the leaders had no idea about recruiting best practices or anything and so they just set up some random hiring process to get people in the door and then get upset when they get only low quality candidates. Companies overall don't know how much more beneficial it is to actually invest in a proper recruiting team
