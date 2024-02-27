AIsolutions in
Job switch worth it ?
Would you change jobs if: You’re making 160k base + random bonuses ~10k and on a rapid growth trajectory/ fast track in consulting firm, senior level, but that’s only L3. Or switch to Walmart senior data scientist L4 position 170k base, 45 stock, potential for 30k annual bonus.
trillionaire1
To me that 10k raise with “potential” bonus is not worth jumping. Especially if you have a solid position at your current job. Some companies are starting lay offs and if you switch. You’ll easily be on the chopping block.
AIsolutions
Yeah I totally think this is a reasonable take. The 45k in stock a year does hurt to say no to though
