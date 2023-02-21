techSvy in  
Software Engineer  

Visa type for German work-permit for Indians

Has someone recently moved to Germany from India as a software developer or manager?

I want to know what work-permit type is applicable.

Is this skilled worker, blue-card, or something else?


Thank you in advance!

2
2243
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Not personally, but I found this blog post which may be helpful? https://abhijithka.medium.com/relocating-from-india-to-germany-as-a-software-engineer-3c1cfc727bc4 Doesn't specify visa type, but I would imagine a potential employer would be able to dictate that
2
techSvySoftware Engineer  
Thank you, this is helpful. I'm looking for info on visa type though. There is a new skilled worker category launched by Germany.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482