Visa type for German work-permit for Indians
Has someone recently moved to Germany from India as a software developer or manager?
I want to know what work-permit type is applicable.
Is this skilled worker, blue-card, or something else?
Thank you in advance!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Not personally, but I found this blog post which may be helpful? https://abhijithka.medium.com/relocating-from-india-to-germany-as-a-software-engineer-3c1cfc727bc4 Doesn't specify visa type, but I would imagine a potential employer would be able to dictate that
2
techSvySoftware Engineer
Thank you, this is helpful. I'm looking for info on visa type though. There is a new skilled worker category launched by Germany.
