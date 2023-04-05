Need career advice..

Hi everyone,

I am a Frontend developer with 10years of experience and I have not worked on any other tech so far like backend or cloud.





Now I am planning to start with cloud(AWS preferably) then slowly learn Docker, Kubernetes, CICD and some more stuff which will help my role

PS: I am not looking to shift into cloud totally rather trying to learn something more that adds value to my resume.









Need Advice on: How to get started with AWS, most of the suggestions are to start with the AWS Cloud practitioner certificate.

What are your thoughts on this? and if thats fine, what should be my next steps!





Sorry for long post :P







