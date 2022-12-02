Feeling stuck in accounting

I'm a Revenue Accountant with a strong background in AR. I graduated in 2019 and have about 3 years of experience working in private accounting; unfortunately I was laid off November 1st. I have never felt so free and equally lost as hell in my life.





I like accounting and I'm good at it, but after 3 years I think it is so mundane that I cannot imagine myself doing this until retirement. I used to look forward to how predictable my day/week/month was because I could build my social life around work. Now I feel bored - for lack of a better word.





I never thought of work as anything more than a paycheck because that's what I witnessed growing up. It was a means to an end. Now as an adult, I see most of my friends in different industries genuinely like their work, and they look forward to it especially after taking a long vacation. I'm happy for them and deeply jealous.





I want to have that same passion and ambition towards my career as well. I want to be better at the work I do because I'm honestly interested in it, not just because I'll get paid more.





I would like my job to have more project based work rather than cyclical month-quarter-year end responsibilities. Looking back, I was the happiest and most motivated when working on ad-hoc projects. I've looked into business analytics, data science and UX design.





Pivoting to business analyst would be the most realistic for me. I am learning SQL to build my skills but I feel very lost on where to go from here. Should I market myself as a mid level revenue accountant with an interest in shifting to analytics or simply as an entry level business analyst?





TLDR:

• quarter life crisis

• feel stuck in accounting because its boring (surprise!)

• want to do more project based work and/or create something new NOT close books every month

• anyone else feel like this? is this burnout? :(



