Rejection without a chance
I interned at tiktok over the summer and i still dont get a shot at interviewing at companies like stripe, spotify and faang
Could there be something inherently wrong with my candidature?
Q1? Doubt it. Many restructuring plans have been forecasting as far out as Q3 of next year. The recession is expected to last that long 😵💫
Just keep applying, learning, and leveling up. Headcount should start to open back up in Q1 with any luck.