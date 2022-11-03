tbzz in  
Computer Science  

Rejection without a chance

I interned at tiktok over the summer and i still dont get a shot at interviewing at companies like stripe, spotify and faang 

Could there be something inherently wrong with my candidature? 
swiperightSoftware Engineer at Tinder 
Candidacy* and no you’re fine it’s just a tough market and also the end of the year so big tech doesn’t have headcount to hire.

Just keep applying, learning, and leveling up. Headcount should start to open back up in Q1 with any luck.
3
L02jH826jbqYFrontend Software Engineer  
Q1? Doubt it. Many restructuring plans have been forecasting as far out as Q3 of next year. The recession is expected to last that long 😵‍💫

