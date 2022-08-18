19g6ul1quuhur in
Product Manager Comp @ Two Sigma?
Hi all — I've been contacted by three external recruiters for PM jobs @ Two Sigma. Currently an L5 PM at Google. Candidly, the only thing that would compel me to switch would be significantly higher compensation, and the recruiters seemed to insinuate that mid-senior PMs at Two Sigma can easily clear $500k.
Any Two Sigma employees out there that can help confirm or dispel these numbers?
jeNr6kbwHe1KdkIhW1Data Scientist
Are you located in NYC? Then yes. Other locations, probably not as high.
19g6ul1quuhurProduct Manager at Google
Yep nyc
