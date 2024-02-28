BrooklynBroke in
SWE is no longer lucrative like banking and law.
The days of being a SWE millionaire in 5 years are gone. These were the golden times of 2010 to 2021. Presently, if you work at a tech company, it is just a job and thus treat it as such. Fact or Fiction? If you disagree, what makes you think otherwise?
branhami2Software Engineer
I care less about being a millionaire in 5 years and more about having a consistent, high paying, job for the next 30.
19g6yl30cj87gSoftware Engineer
so much this
