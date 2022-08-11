Amazon OA Frustration

I recently took the Full Time SWE OAs and I passed all the test cases for both questions optimally. I studied their leadership principles and answered their workstyles OA just like how they would like to hear... and I still didn't move on to the next round. Definitely some damage to my ego but all I want is some transparency and some feedback. I know I won't get it but it just bums me out a lot because I really thought I would move on to the next round.