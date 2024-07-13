Poll

Hey everyone!





We wanted to share a new blog post from us at Levels.fyi detailing some more unique vesting schedules and the ideas behind them.





As the job market changes, tech companies are starting to shift away from the standard evenly spread 4-year vesting schedule. We're starting to see a lot more novelty around vesting structures across the industry. There are longer tenured schedules, front-loaded schedules, back-loaded schedules, shorter schedules down to 2 year and even 1 year new hire grants, and many other variations in-between.





Do you have a preference in vesting schedules? Let us know in the poll!