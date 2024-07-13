Brian in
Poll
Unique Vesting Schedules 📊
Hey everyone!
We wanted to share a new blog post from us at Levels.fyi detailing some more unique vesting schedules and the ideas behind them.
As the job market changes, tech companies are starting to shift away from the standard evenly spread 4-year vesting schedule. We're starting to see a lot more novelty around vesting structures across the industry. There are longer tenured schedules, front-loaded schedules, back-loaded schedules, shorter schedules down to 2 year and even 1 year new hire grants, and many other variations in-between.
Do you have a preference in vesting schedules? Let us know in the poll!
Closed
296 participants
MLE3760ML / AI
Is there any obvious downside to front loaded schedules? To me it seems like it's a better deal for employees, as they get to keep a disproportionately larger chunk even if they don't stay for a full vest.
19g6vl1pqzajpFull-Stack Software Engineer at Zillow
No, but I’d argue it even further incentivizes (nigh on forces) the employer to give something significant in refreshers as the income begins to taper off well before the 4-year grant is up. Otherwise “regretted” attrition will go up and come earlier, as well as more checked-out engineers hitting what would have otherwise been the sweet spot of their tenure at the company (given that most tech companies certainly CAN have a good deal of context that takes quite a bit of time to understand and become MOST effective within).
