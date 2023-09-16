Softdev in
Advice on MCIT UPenn courses
Hello everyone, i was just accepted into the online Masters in conputer information and technology at upenn. Ive been doing research on classes and some people reccomend you inlu take one class at a time while working full time and people are raving on the difficulty of some of the classes.
I would really like to bundle some classes so i can finish in less than 3 years. Does anyone have advice for studying or which classes are diificult and which could be bundled.
Thanks all
3
1630
Sort by:
ProjectLightBusiness Analyst
Did you check Reddit also? Looks like that channel has a discord as well
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482