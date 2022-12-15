Career Advise (How to find good tech startups?)

Im currently an entry level software developer at an insurance company making 60k a year. I graduate next semester with 2 Bachelors degrees in Computer Information Systems & Supply Chain Management. I don't currently find the work I do fast paced enough and Im not making that much money. I dont want to get stuck at a dead end job for the next 30 years of my life either. The job however is remote and very flexible.





What should I do?

- keep my job & go to RIT (fully paid) and pursue a degree in either Computing Security or Software Engineering





- Stay at my current job and try to build passive income through real estate or look for another oppertunity





- Find a new job that pays more, maybe in technology/supply chain consulting





Advise would be greatly appricated on the degree of possiblility for all of my options. Also if anyone has recommendations of other paths that I might find interesting I would be happy to hear them.



