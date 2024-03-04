Beanz in
Anyone in the Raleigh, NC area able to provide some insight on the software engineering job market?
After an okay career in industrial automation engineering for a few years, I'm more and more interested in making the switch to SWE because it seems much more lucrative given the work I'm already doing.
As someone who would be going in with a few years of programming experience in an industrial setting (at a high level, thing logical operations to run a machine, with a little bit of data management), what do you think I can expect?
Are there companies around the area recruiting for low level roles?
Are there companies worth avoiding or specifically applying to?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Might be a tough sell for entry level/low level engineering without the experience just because the market has so many new grads and entry level engineers looking for work, but you might have an advantage since you do have more years of professional experience.
