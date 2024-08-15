Need Advice: Choosing Between Oracle and EPAM

Poll

Hello Everyone,





I'm at a career crossroads and could really use your insights to make an informed decision. Given my experience of 6 years in Backend, I've received offers from both Oracle and EPAM, and I'm torn between the two. Here's a breakdown of the offers:





1. Position Offered: Oracle has offered me an IC2 role, while EPAM is offering an SDE3 position.

2. Compensation: Oracle's package is ₹28 LPA, whereas EPAM is offering ₹33 LPA plus a ₹2L Joining Bonus.

3. Location: Oracle's position is based in Bangalore, and EPAM's is in Hyderabad.

4. Company Type: Oracle is a Product-Based company, while EPAM is Service-Based.

5. Work Culture & WLB: From what I gather, Oracle has a more relaxed environment, whereas EPAM might not be that great.

6. Opportunity: At Oracle, there's a chance I might be working on internal tools, but it's not confirmed.





My Concerns & Questions:





- Growth & Learning: Which company would provide better growth opportunities and exposure to cutting-edge technologies?





- Work-Life Balance: While Oracle seems to have a relaxed culture, is EPAM's work environment manageable in terms of WLB?





- Role & Responsibilities: How do the IC2 and SDE3 roles compare in terms of responsibilities and career trajectory?





- Long-Term Prospects: Considering the current industry trends, which company would be a better choice in the long run?





- Other Factors: Are there any other differentiating factors I should consider, such as team dynamics, company stability, or project diversity?





I'd greatly appreciate any advice, personal experiences, or insights you can share to help me make this decision.





Thank you in advance!