DoorDash - Data Engineer
I scheduled the 1st technical interview with DoorDash coming up in a few weeks.
I was told its a few SQL questions and 1 Python question (maybe 1 more time permitted).
I'm comfortable with SQL medium and knocked out a few hard ones on LC, I'm 8/10. Python I do need some practice on, I'm maybe 5/10.
Can anyone provide some insights into it? Thanks in advance!!
Given it's only a 1-hour interview...
- How difficult can SQL be?
- How difficult can Python be?
hackrSoftware Engineer
Sounds like a pretty standard tech interview format. The SQL portion shouldn't be too bad if you're comfortable with medium-level queries. The Python question may require a bit more prep, but an hour is enough time to showcase your abilities
