Tips for getting a job in Europe as a US citizen?

Hi all,





I'm currently working overseas in Germany with a defense contractor on a US base. I've been working this job for six months, which is as bad as possible. My work doesn't match the job description, and generally speaking, I don't have any work. Alas, I'm trying to jump ship.





I've been applying to places all over Europe with no luck. I'm currently on a SOFA visa, and I would need to be sponsored by a company. Does anyone have experience getting offers in the EU or specific recommendations for cities/companies that seek outside talent?





I'm hoping to keep my comp near 200k which I know is a big ask for EU but any insights would be appreciated.



