fibonacci123 in
Tips for getting a job in Europe as a US citizen?
Hi all,
I'm currently working overseas in Germany with a defense contractor on a US base. I've been working this job for six months, which is as bad as possible. My work doesn't match the job description, and generally speaking, I don't have any work. Alas, I'm trying to jump ship.
I've been applying to places all over Europe with no luck. I'm currently on a SOFA visa, and I would need to be sponsored by a company. Does anyone have experience getting offers in the EU or specific recommendations for cities/companies that seek outside talent?
I'm hoping to keep my comp near 200k which I know is a big ask for EU but any insights would be appreciated.
2
1593
Sort by:
datapupData Scientist
Hm, that could be a tough one. I feel like European companies don't hire as much US citizens, but have seen it before. Another potential option you could get is to try to apply for a role with a US-based company that has a global presence or local teams in Germany that you could stay with. They might be more inclined to sponsor a visa for you to stay in Germany, but I'm not sure how that all works.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,532