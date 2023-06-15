cashews in
For those employed by software companies that contract you out to clients, what's the rate they charge for you per hour?
For those that are employed at software development companies that are contracted out to clients, do you know how much your company charges for your hourly rate? Additionally, what level are you? (SDE I, II, II, etc.)
37
9641
Sort by:
JkgfikSoftware Engineer
$200/hr in Chicago with 2 years of experience. I get about 1/3
8
Whtsnxt23Business Intelligence Engineer
Same
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,489