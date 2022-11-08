Tryreboot in
How to break into Aerospace
I am currently 2.5 yrs into my career as a SWE with a large tax firm building web apps.
My passion is with aerospace, and my goal is to wrote flight software. Ideally with a private space org or NASA.
Given that web development is quite different from writting flight software (in terms of tech stack, fault tolerance, etc), how would you reccommend I prepare myself to break in?
Any tips/suggestions for projects, open source and DIY, or general wisdom would be appreciated. The more specific the better!
Thanks, Cheers.
d1ij1t8Mechanical Engineer
Have you looked at any opensource flight controllers? There are a few out there.
