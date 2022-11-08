Tryreboot in  
Software Engineer at Ryan 

How to break into Aerospace

I am currently 2.5 yrs into my career as a SWE with a large tax firm building web apps. 

My passion is with aerospace, and my goal is to wrote flight software. Ideally with a private space org or NASA. 

Given that web development is quite different from writting flight software (in terms of tech stack, fault tolerance, etc), how would you reccommend I prepare myself to break in?

Any tips/suggestions for projects, open source and DIY, or general wisdom would be appreciated. The more specific the better!

Thanks, Cheers.  
2
1583
Sort by:
d1ij1t8Mechanical Engineer  
Have you looked at any opensource flight controllers? There are a few out there.
1

About

Public

Space

Members

1,396