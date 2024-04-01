SWE intern -> New Grad

So I started to work as a SWE intern since the summer of my 4th year of University at a product based tech startup, and then after 4 months of being an intern, I started working there as a Junior SWE, got a small raise from $21 CAD to $24 CAD. Since this winter, I'm now working part time there, it is my last sem at uni, and Now that I am graduating, I intend to work there full time, the team is great, my manager is very co-operative and vouched to the CEO to accommodate my part time status for 4 months, in benefit that I'll be continuing there after I graduate. As I have understood a rather difficult SaaS product, which takes time to understand and develop software in terms of that context.





Considering the market right now, what do you think is a decent salary range I should aim for when I negotiate and discuss the terms of my new grad offer, my manager earlier this year told me since I complete a milestone of 1 year working there and starting to take on more accounting and critical tasks, I shall expect a raise.





Background about my work:

1 yoe in react and python. I work on mostly backend with occasionally on react, when I find something cool. All team members are senior engineers with more than 5 YOE, so lots to learn. I'm contributing decently as well. Company is based out of Canada, and recently did seed round.

What do y'all think makes a decent new grad offer, what all factors can I leverage to get a good offer?

Really appreciate the community help 🙏

