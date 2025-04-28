Itachiuchiha in
Poll
Balyasne vs DRW
Currently working as a QA/automation engineer
Have two offer
Current TC 250k
1. DRW trade support engineer Chicago location
TC 300k
2. BAM automation QA engineer nyc location
Tc roughly same
TC 325k
Appreciate help to decide which offer to go for
Priority is long term growth and job safety
Good WLB
Future job opportunities
16 participants
3
1357
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Both DRW and BAM are top-tier firms, but they offer slightly different paths. DRW trade support might give you broader exposure to trading systems and operations, which could open doors toward roles like DevOps, SRE, or even trading infrastructure in the future. BAM's automation QA role could keep you deeper in testing and tooling, which is more specialized but also more stable if you want to stay in QA long term. For pure WLB and long-term job security, BAM might have a slight edge because support roles at trading firms can get intense depending on the desk.
2
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Yeah, I’d lean BAM too if WLB is a big priority. Support roles at trading firms like DRW can mean you’re always "on" during market hours, even if the title sounds technical. QA automation might feel repetitive over time, but it's definitely more structured and predictable.
2
