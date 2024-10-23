Seeking Guidence for next chapter in Career

Hello fellow tech enthusiasts, I have over 10 years of experience as a software engineer and have been working at Amazon as an SDE II for the past 3 years. I’m currently aiming for a senior software engineer role at Google. I don’t see much growth in my current team and prefer not to switch teams within Amazon. Here’s my preparation plan for the next 6 months:



1. Practice LeetCode questions.

2. Review and practice high-level design (HLD).

3. Review and practice low-level design (LLD).





Can someone provide suggestions or links where where I can practice my LLD and HLD?